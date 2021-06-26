Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clouds and rain chances linger through the weekend, cooler end to June

After showers and thunderstorms rolled through Kansas yesterday, heavy rainfall has led to creeks, rivers and streams set to rise as the rainwater continues to soak into the ground. Several Flood Alerts remain in place to account for river level rises through the weekend.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Some have already seen and heard some of this activity throughout the day on Saturday as a cold frontal boundary has stalled out over southcentral into northeastern Kansas.

Areas east of the Turnpike are highlighted by a Marginal Risk for an isolated storm that may produce damaging winds and small hail.

Additional showers and storms may develop across the state, but these storms are expected to remain below severe thresholds.

Temperatures tonight will return to the 50s and 60s as cooler air continues to filter into the region.

This cooler pattern will linger with us Sunday afternoon as well with daytime highs only reaching the lower 80s in many locations.

Over the next several days, we will struggle to shake the daily shot at rain. While the chance for rain is present each day, that does not guarantee everyone will find rain at all times throughout the next several days. This activity will be more of the garden variety that bubbles up during the heat of the day, lingers for some into the overnight before showers dissipate by sunrise. Many will miss out on these daily doses of rain.

As that frontal boundary meanders across southeastern and central Kansas through the middle of the upcoming week, we will find scattered rounds of rain possible. We will see this play out on Sunday morning with most of the activity confined to southcentral Kansas before more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop out to the west later in the day.

Chances for severe thunderstorms remains low both Sunday and Monday, but any stronger storm could produce winds gusting over 30 mph and small hail.

Our upper-level pattern remains stuck between two areas of high pressure on either side of the United States. This means the dip in the jet stream will struggle to budge an unsettled pattern over the next several days.

This will lead to a persistent forecast where a daily chance for rain remains possible and as a result, we will not added cloud cover in the region each day. The rain chances and cloud cover will help hold temperatures below the seasonal average of the lower 90s into the 80s for much of next week leading to a cooler start to July.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige