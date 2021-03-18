Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clouds break and temperatures bounce back

Isolated light rain and/or snow will still be possible in Eastern Kansas through sunrise but our area will stay dry as the latest system pulls moisture away from us. Roads are damp and temperatures are close to freezing so commuters should still be cautious of a slick spot or two on elevated surfaces.

Wind alerts have expired but it’ll still be a gusty day with strong winds out of the north. Highs will reach the 40s to 50s but the wind will likely keep a chill in the air most of the day.

As we dry out, clouds will also decrease as sun returns. The most sunshine will be found to the west while a few clouds may hang around to the east.

Skies continue to clear tonight which will help lows dip below freezing into the 20s. However, winds will be much lighter which will help make the cold bearable.

Expect a pleasant start start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 50s. We’ll keep warming into the 60s by Saturday.

Clouds will increase Sunday as our next front approaches the area. It’ll spark some rain showers starting Sunday evening and continue into the start of the new work week. Highs will also dip back down to the 50s.

A shower could stick around into Tuesday before another system brings some rain right back into the area Wednesday.