The low-pressure system that brought rain to the state yesterday is tracking well off to our east today and is taking the moisture with it. High pressure will become our main weather influence as we head into the start of the workweek.

Cloud cover will break apart by the afternoon, giving way to sunnier skies across the region. Temperatures reach into the upper 40 and low 50s as northerly flow filters in cooler and drier air. This is just shy of our seasonal average.

Our winds change direction tomorrow and start to come out of the south. Sunny skies and windy conditions will kick off the work week with temperatures back into the mid-50s.

We stay in the mid-50s for the start of the week, but our next cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures come crashing down into the 30s on Wednesday before we slowly climb back into the upper 50s on Friday.

Not only will the cold front bring a shot of cold air to the region, but it will also bring the potential for snow to those in northwestern Kansas. Snowfall is expected to be very light.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll