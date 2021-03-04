Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clouds, rain, rumbles move in Thursday into Friday

Rain and snow is developing to the west over Colorado and this moisture will move into our area today in the form of rain. For now, skies are still in fair shape but clouds will be on the increase through the day.

Most of us will experience a dry and quiet commute. Rain will start to move into Western Kansas by late morning. Showers will start to enter portions of Central Kansas by late afternoon and evening.

It’ll be during the afternoon and evening hours when we could hear a rumble or two to the west. This potential will need to be monitored closely because a Marginal Risk of severe weather has been posted for portions of Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. While the severe threat is on the lower end, a stronger storm or two capable of hail is possible.

We’ll be able to warm back up into the 60s and 50s. Winds will be light this morning but then turn gusty by the afternoon. After some area grassfires yesterday it would be best to avoid any outdoor burning.

Any rumbles will wane overnight and showers will start to drop south of I-70 by daybreak Friday. Lows won’t be as chilly in the 30s to 40s.

Showers will continue to drop to the south and southeast through Friday. Highs will be cooler but still close to normal in the 50s.

Rainfall amounts still look to be as high as 1″ to 1.5″. Some lesser amounts to the west will still be welcomed where it has been dry.

We’ll get back into the 60s and dry back out over the weekend but our fire danger will need to continue to be monitored. Highs through the middle of next week will be in the 60s and 70s. The area will get skimmed by a system during this time. However, it’ll be the latter part of next week that looks to provide a better opportunity for more rumbles and possibly some wintry weather to the northwest.