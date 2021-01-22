Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clouds return, rain and snow chances possible this weekend

Hopefully you were able to soak up the sunshine the past couple of days, because the rest of the weekend and into early next week will feature a lot of cloud cover as we wait for several weather systems to roll through the region.

Expect a chilly start to Saturday morning with temperatures into the 20s.

Highs Saturday afternoon will not see a big rebound. With clouds in place, our only shot at a boost in temperatures will be as winds ramp up from the southeast. It will be a breezy day as our next weather system moves in.

Moisture builds in this weekend and gives some slightly better chances to find rain or snow. While isolated rain or snow showers cannot be ruled out Saturday especially across northcentral Kansas, our better chances look to come together late Sunday night into Monday as our next big weather system approaches.

Scattered rain will be possible east of I-35 where temperatures sit a little warmer Sunday afternoon with snow showers coming together across western Kansas.

As temperatures fall through the overnight hours, rain will make a change over to snow. Slick spots will be possible for the Monday morning drive.

Any nudges in this system’s track over the next 24 to 48 hours will need to be monitored closely as that will indicate who has a better chance of finding the rain over the snow and wintry mix Monday morning.

With accumulating snowfall possible, road conditions will likely deteriorate Sunday night into Monday as this system comes together. This looks to be the most impactful of the several systems rolling in over the next few days.

Another wave of energy slips through Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring another potential for rain and snow to the Sunflower State before sunshine tries to break through by the second half of the week as the weather pattern starts to level out a bit more.

Temperatures look to rebound back above average by the end of next week.