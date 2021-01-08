Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clouds stick around as system passes by, brings snow for some

As several weather systems pass by Kansas, the clouds look here to stay through the weekend, though periods of sunshine were noted in the state today to wrap up the work week.

The cloud cover will help to lock in some cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning lows look to be back into the teens and 20s as the clouds roll in overnight.

This next weather system will largely dodge most of Kansas to the southwest, but it will clip portions of far southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Saturday starts with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but the afternoon will bring in moisture and increasing cloud cover as rain changing over to snow looks to begin Saturday evening in southwestern Kansas.

This will be an event that mainly targets areas southwest of Garden City down through Dodge City Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A few flurries will be possible into northwestern Kansas as well.

Upwards of 2″ to 4″ of snow could be found in places like Elkhart and Liberal and points to the south into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Despite most of the state not picking up on much of the snow, it will ensure many stay under the clouds and cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Aiming for highs back into the 50s by the middle of next week as sunshine makes a return.