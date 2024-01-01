Stubborn cloud cover has kept temperatures steadily cold through the night, and it will hang around for some time today. Through the morning, expect little change in temperatures as we will not get much sunlight.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for western Kansas through 10 this morning.

Clouds break in western Kansas first and that will let things warm up a bit more compared to central Kansas. Highs today generally range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Some sunshine later in the day may help to boost highs a bit, but it will be too little too late to bring much warming.

Clouds will be less persistent tonight, with lows in the teens and 20s and light winds across Kansas.

Tomorrow features more sunshine, which will help temperatures jump out of the 30s for most. By afternoon, a fairly chilly but overall agreeable day with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

The upper level pattern is about to become much more active over the plains. One system passes well to our south on Wednesday, but by the end of the week we may see our next chance of precipitation.

Temperatures will be chilly on Friday but most of Kansas should be above freezing at least initially. Colder air will push in on the back side of a developing surface low pressure center, leading to a rain/snow transition somewhere across Kansas as precipitation is ongoing.

The most likely area to see any snowfall will be for northwest Kansas where the colder air arrives first. The moisture will be of the “just in time” variety, surging up to meet the low as it develops, so this system may not have a solid supply and precipitation amounts may be fairly limited.

More systems follow up quickly after Friday’s storm moves out, with another on track for Monday of next week and then possibly another one around the later half of the week. An active upper level pattern will increase our chances for moisture, which is great news with the ongoing drought conditions across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Hi: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 45 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.