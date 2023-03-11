Expect cool and cloudy weather for your Saturday plans. A few light showers will move across the area throughout the day, with the highest chance of seeing rain over eastern Kansas. Still, at least low chances of spotty rain will be around for most of the state.

Highs will only reach the 50s as colder air moves in behind a cold front. This will arrive in Wichita around midday and our high will be about the same time, with steady or slowly falling temperatures in the afternoon. A few spots along the Kansas’/Oklahoma state line may reach the low 60s.

Temperatures fall quickly behind the front and will lead to a very chilly night across the state with widespread sub-freezing temperatures. Winds will become lighter overnight.

More sunshine will help Sunday feel a bit more pleasant, though you will want to keep the jackets handy as temperatures will still be chilly for much of the day as highs will only reach the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures stay cool heading into the upcoming work week, with a quick warmup taking over by Wednesday. Highs could even reach the 70s across much of Kansas by midweek!

Our next chance of moisture is lined up for Thursday as another storm system enters the picture. This could bring enough cold air with it to chance some of the precipitation over to snow especially northwest, while warmer spots may have a chance of some thunderstorms. Another cold front swings through behind the storm, bringing cooler temperatures to end the week.

Elsewhere in the world, a notable event is happening in the southern Indian Ocean as we have a new world record for the longest lived tropical cyclone in history! Tropical Cyclone Freddy has been active for 35 days, which shatters the old record of 31 days set in the Pacific Ocean by Hurricane John in 1994. Freddy is currently battering the coast of Mozambique after days of meandering and two prior landfalls in Madagascar and further south in Mozambique. The storm may still have more life in it, as it could turn back out to sea and restrengthen in the coming days.

3/11/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Hi: 55 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Lo: 33 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 52. Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 NE 5-15.

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 28. Partly cloudy, breezy.