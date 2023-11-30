Turning a corner in some ways this morning because we won’t fall below freezing! The last bits of remaining snow keep melting all day, with only the largest slush piles left standing.

Heavy, gray skies dominate through the afternoon in Wichita, which keeps temperatures fairly steady in the 40s all day. There will be some sun in western Kansas, but another approaching cold front will keep highs chilly for that part of the state.

By afternoon, skies gradually open up with some drizzle and then rain spreads north towards sundown.

It will be a wet evening for Wichita with occasional bouts of heavy rain. As the rain progresses, temperatures begin to drop, and we may see them fall near freezing just as the precipitation begins to exit the area.

A narrow band of wintry precip sets up along a line from near Dodge City up to Salina. A quick inch of slushy snow is possible tonight, though it will not be a repeat of the system we had over the weekend.

In addition to the snow, a light glazing of ice on elevated surfaces is also possible. This is unlikely to cause any power disruptions, but watch out for slick spots especially on bridges.

Most of this system’s precipitation falls as beneficial rain, which could be anywhere from a half inch to over an inch in much of south-central Kansas. More moisture is certainly a good thing given our ongoing drought.

Lows tonight will be cold, especially in northwest Kansas. Wichita stays above freezing with all rain for ICT.

Clouds hang around tomorrow with chilly north winds continuing in the wake of our overnight system, and that keeps highs in the 30s for Friday.

A secondary batch of wintry precipitation may develop across north-central Kansas and moves quickly to the east tomorrow evening. Some snowflakes could fall, but impacts will be minimal.

One more residual bit of moisture remains on the table Saturday, but overall the pattern looks to be on a drying trend. Upper level high pressure takes control into next week, which brings us some pleasant days as we warm up through the weekend.

With no significant storm systems in sight, next week trends warmer than average.

The first week of December looks mostly dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 100% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.