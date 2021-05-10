Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and damp at times the next few days

Some showers have arrived and there have been some isolated rumbles of thunder but severe weather isn’t expected.

Rain will be around through the day but showers will be hit or miss. Rainfall will be beneficial where it falls.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and now that cooler air has settled in it will be a below average start to the work week. Highs will only reach the 50s and 40s.

Temperatures cool further after sundown into the 30s and 40s. Lows will be closer to freezing to the northwest where a rain/snow mix is possible into Tuesday morning. This will be more likely closer to the Kansas/Colorado line where there could be some light accumulation.

Tuesday will be another damp, cloudy, and cool day. Not the best conditions for the Wichita Wind Surge home opener in the evening.

A chance of rain will linger into mid-week but Thursday will be drier. We’ll warm back up into the 70s and 80s into the weekend but storm chances will return.