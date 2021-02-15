Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold a big concern, snow showers remain possible

Most of the snow has moved out. We’re currently on the back side of the system and a few lingering flurries or light snow showers will still be possible. Mainly between South Central and Southeast Kansas. Any additional accumulation will be light.

Even though most of the snow has stopped falling, road conditions are still in poor shape. Extra time will be needed for the drive this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through this morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a couple of our Oklahoma counties due to another wave of snow coming.

Temperatures this morning are starting below zero and wind chills have been dangerously low between -25 and -45. There was a brief wind chill reading of -53 out of Dundy county, NE! A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will be able to get back to the positive side in the afternoon but they’ll only reach the single digits. Skies won’t be as cloudy and there will be more sun the farther west you are. But any sun that we’re able to see today won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures.

Skies will continue to do some clearing after sundown. By this time, any leftover flurries should be gone. Lows fall below zero again under a mix of clouds and stars.

We’ll stay dry through much of Tuesday with clouds building back in. Another chance for snow moves in from the south late in the day. It’ll impact South Central and Southeast Kansas. Several inches will be possible farther south in Kay county, OK and we’ll need to monitor the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Closer to Wichita, the heart of the Metro may get skimmed with an inch. This snow will wrap up through early Wednesday.

Mid week highs rebound into the teens and 20s. Most of the area will finally get above freezing by Friday. The warm-up continues over the weekend and some highs could touch the low 50s.