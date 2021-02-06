Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold and cloudy stretch through the work week

Snow surrounding a low pressure system is tracking through the state. Light showers are expected through the morning. Snow will changeover to freezing rain and rain in our far southern counties. Fog can be expected to the north.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place to see several inches of snow for our far north and eastern counties.

Travel conditions could be in those places that got snow, especially to the north. The cold air will be the main headline this week. Highs today will only warm to the 30s and low 40s. We reach that high temperature early on then quickly drop behind the front to the 20s by sundown.

Temperatures will not get above freezing after Sunday. Most won’t even reach the 30 degree line during the work week.

Factor in the wind, and the wind chill will be below 0 for your morning and evening commutes.

Another chance for snow Monday morning will also make the commute a tricky one.

An active weather pattern keeps the chance for snow around several times during the work week so we should stay on our toes about inclement conditions.