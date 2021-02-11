Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold clouds hold strong, better snow chances ahead

There won’t be much change to the forecast for your Thursday. Even though there could be a few cloud breaks the farther west you are, skies will stay gray for many of us. That means a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers will stick around today.

After another bitter start to the day with wind chills below zero, highs will only reach the teens to 20s. Some dangerously low wind chills down to -15 to -20 will be possible to the northwest before we get to the afternoon.

Clouds hold strong tonight with a continued slim chance that a few flakes fall. Lows will be miserably cold in the single digits and below zero.

Another arctic blast sinks down through the region and will bring even colder air our way the following several days.

Highs to wrap up the work week and through the weekend will be in the single digits. That means overnight lows will likely be below zero. Add a breezy northeasterly wind and wind chills will be dangerously low so expect to see more wind chill alerts.

Snow chances will go up once the colder air moves in. There will be an increasing chance of snow to the northwest Friday while the rest of the area mainly just sees flurries. Snow showers will spread through the rest of the area Friday night into early Saturday.

We’ll dry out through the rest of the day Saturday with the exception of a few flurries. This break will be short lived as another round of snow moves in from the west Saturday night. Snow will be likely through Sunday and into early Monday.

Anyone traveling over the weekend will need to allow extra time due to accumulating snow. But with the cold, it would be best to just stay in this weekend. There’s an upswing in temps expected after Monday but we’ll still be below freezing for at least another week. Hopefully more sunny breaks will help lift our spirits.