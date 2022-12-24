Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning.

Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds.

After a freezing start Christmas morning, temps will rebound to the 30s and 40s with higher afternoon highs out west.

The disturbance Christmas night does not have much moisture to work with, however, a wintry mix could cause light icing concerns from northern into eastern Kansas.

This mix will be light and brief for the Wichita area if the system can deposit enough moisture this far southwest. Please watch roadways closely while traveling during this time as temperatures will be below freezing and any moisture that falls could cause slick spots.

Temps will warm for western Kansas Monday but areas farther east will be much colder. Wichita has its daytime high Monday earlier in the day before temps drop. This will not be as dramatic as the Arctic blast we have faced the last few days. Temps will then bounce back. Model guidance still painting highs for some out west in the 60s through mid-week.

Another system organizes by Friday that could bring rain showers with snow mixing into the northwest. Overall, temperatures to begin the New Year look much warmer compared to where we have been over the last week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 7 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 32 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 25 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 35 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman