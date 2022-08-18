Temperatures will sit much warmer today than we saw yesterday, with highs nearing our seasonal average in the low 90s. Skies will remain clear for the early afternoon, but rain chances will creep into Northwest Kansas this evening.

A cold front will sink into the Sunflower State and bring showers and thunderstorms along with it.

Storms will be very spotty this evening, with most of us remaining dry. Those who see rain can expect showers to bubble up along the front late this evening into the overnight.

A stray storm could produce strong winds and hail.

As the front continues to march south tomorrow, storms will move into Southern Kansas for Friday. Rain will be more widespread tomorrow than we will see tonight as a line of storms will follow along the boundary as it tracks south. Showers will begin to spark up during the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Our severe potential will cover a larger area tomorrow as a Marginal Risk is in place for a large portion of Southcentral Kansas. Strong winds and large hail will be possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

We are not expecting a complete washout for the weekend as rain chances will be hit or miss, mainly for South Kansas. Rain will linger into Saturday morning but will be scattered. Showers will continue into Sunday, but depending on how far south the boundary moves, we could see rain clear out before the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will fluctuate, dropping back into the 80s in the wake of the cold front before climbing back towards our seasonal average by the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll