Toasty temperatures for our Labor Day. Highs across the region hovered right around the 100-degree mark. A few places tied or surpassed their record high today, including Dodge City.

Warm and windy conditions have led to heightened fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for portions of western Kansas through 9 PM this evening. Please be cautious if you are firing up the grill tonight. Any spark that starts could quickly spread.

A cold front will push into northwest Kansas late tonight. A few showers will try to flare up along this boundary overnight, bringing stray showers back to the region.

Lows will be split thanks to the passing boundary. Western Kansas will see lows in the 60s, while central Kansas will be nearly ten degrees warmer with lows in the 70s.

As the cold front continues east, a line of showers will try to form along the leading edge of this boundary. Scattered showers will be possible in our easternmost counties before sunrise.

A wide range of temperatures will take over tomorrow. Western Kansas will see highs in the 80s and 90s as winds will be strong out of the north, typically the cool weather direction. Central Kansas will bake once again with highs in the 90s.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week. Highs will bounce from the upper 90s to the low 90s for the rest of the workweek. We eventually return to near our seasonal average by the end of the weekend.

Rain chances will be the cause of the weekend cooldown. An unsettled pattern takes shape this weekend and we will see multiple days of moisture into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 F recast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Party cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 98 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 64 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll