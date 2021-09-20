Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front briefly brings big changes

The biggest feature happening across the state today is the potent cold front invading. This has kept those to the north and west much cooler with those across south central Kansas on the warmer side ahead of the front.

Midday temperatures ranged from the 50s to the lower 80s. This was up to 20 degrees cooler than midday on Sunday.

The front and change in pressure has also kept winds incredibly strong, especially across western Kansas. We have seen some gusts upwards of 50 mph in spots, especially near Dodge City. As the front moves through, all of our winds will switch from the south to the northwest.

There is not much moisture associated with this front, so storm chances remain fairly low across the KSN viewing area. The front should slide through by the evening hours. Storms could focus along the front farther across southeast Kansas where there is a bit more moisture available.

That is where the best risk for severe weather remains.

All of us should take a trip down to the 50s overnight. This is windows open weather in my opinion!

The front will help our temperatures out for the day on Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs only staying in the 70s. This will be our first real taste of fall.

Southerly flow returns late week and so do the warmer temperatures. This time of year our average high is 82 degrees, and we will climb well above that yet again. Signs are pointing to temperatures near 90 into the coming weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears