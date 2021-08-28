Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front briefly drops temperatures this weekend, showers and storms possible

A cold front is on the way! This will help to bring our temperatures down briefly this weekend as well as spark scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and again on Sunday.

A Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms has been highlighted across northwestern into northcentral Kansas for this evening as isolated storms could produce damaging winds and large hail .

Scattered storms lingering into the overnight. Latest trends continue to keep the strongest storms into Nebraska with more isolated activity farther to the south.

Areas north of I-70 stand the best chance at finding isolated severe activity overnight.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s by Sunday morning.

Lingering boundaries from overnight storms and the cold front moving in from the west will renew thunderstorm development over central and eastern Kansas Sunday.

One or two storms could be briefly strong to severe, but the potential is lower than Saturday.

Cooler air starts to filter in on the back side of this system as daytime highs rest into the 80s and low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late this weekend as a category 4 storm.

The track of Ida may have indirect impacts on our forecast here in Kansas into next week. The moisture will not be in our favor other than a few more clouds and a stray shower possible Monday for central into eastern Kansas.

However, on the back side of this storm system, air will warm as it is forced downwards from the upper levels of the atmosphere, acting like a strong area of high pressure. If the track of Ida shifts more westward, this could put us in a zone that would favor a quick spike in temperatures by the middle of next week.

Daytime highs as a result are expected to sit into the mid and upper 90s across Kansas as abundant sunshine takes over.

We cannot rule out a stray shower or storm moving in east to west influenced by Ida Monday, but many look to stay dry through most of next week. Some relief may be felt in the form of a cold front that sets up to the west next weekend. However, resolving the track of Ida will be important before details of our next system come into clearer view.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige