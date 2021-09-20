Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings a cooler change this week

Showers and storms ahead of a cold front will continue to track through Central Kansas before the sun comes up. Severe weather is not expected.

After sunrise, most of this activity will reside in Eastern Kansas. Skies will clear out by midday.

As the front swings through our winds will be gusty. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today for the possibility of some gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph in some of our counties.

As winds switch back out of the north we will begin to notice a cooler change. Highs will range from the 70s to the 90s. It will be coolest to the northwest and warmer to the southeast. Wichita may be able to briefly sneak into the low 90s early in the afternoon just before the front arrives.

As the front continues to track to the east it will spark some new storms but they will be well to our east.

Behind this system we will see a few spotty showers and storms develop tonight. Severe weather is not expected and not everyone will see rain.

You will notice more of a chill in the air once we start our Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. Many of us will need to break out long sleeves.

There could also be a lingering shower or storm to start the day, mainly along and east of the turnpike. Skies will turn drier as we approach midday and high pressure builds into the region.

The fall feel will be widespread with Tuesday’s highs across the area in the 70s. High temperatures will begin to rebound into the 80s Wednesday. Even though we will wrap up the week with warmer temperatures it will not be too toasty. We will also be waiting a while for rain to return.