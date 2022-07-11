Heat alerts are posted for a sliver of counties in southern Kansas extending into northern Oklahoma.

A not as hot front has entered Kansas and will continue to track to the south through the day.

This front will try and squeeze out a few raindrops this evening and overnight, but any activity looks sparse with a higher likelihood to the southwest and after dark. There is an isolated chance around the Wichita area, but do not get your hopes up for moisture.

A Marginal Risk stretches across the southern half of our viewing area for a storm that will be capable of gusty winds and small hail. Winds turn gusty from 30-40 MPH ahead of this advancing front overnight.

Rain probabilities the remainder of the week do not look promising. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the southwest Tuesday into Wednesday. As the ridge builds back in, heat takes center stage.

We get some heat relief for about a day Tuesday. Highs reset to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The heat builds Wednesday locking us back to the 90s as high pressure slides east. Winds are stronger out west Wednesday. We will need to keep an eye on elevated fire concerns especially northwest.

Another front approaches from the northwest Friday evening, creating another isolated rain chance. The boundary does not come through keeping us cooking and dry into the weekend. Heat alerts will be reestablished in the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman