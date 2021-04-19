Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings a winter chill and slick conditions Tuesday morning

Our next cold front moves in today and will bring colder and more wintry changes back to the area. Most of the day will be dry with increasing clouds to the north. During the afternoon a rain/snow shower may try to flirt with the Kansas/Nebraska line.

As the front moves in this will cause a wide range in our high temperatures. It will be colder to the north in the 40s behind the front with warmer 70s to the south. Closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line there could be a few cities that briefly sneak into the 80s ahead of the front.

By the evening, the chance for snow and rain/snow showers will increase to the northwest and then spread through the rest of the area during the night.

Accumulating snow is likely with as much as 2″ to 4″ falling to the north. There will be lesser amounts to the south. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through Tuesday morning.

Commuters will need to plan on adding extra time to their morning drive due to the potential for a slick and slushy commute.

Most of the wintry weather will move out by midday as this system pushes east. It will also turn much colder as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. There could be some readings in the teens to the northwest.

Any sensitive plants and flowers that you have outside will need to be covered up or brought inside through mid-week. Freeze Warnings and Watches will be in effect tonight through Tuesday morning and Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

After a chilly Tuesday, high temperatures will warm back up through the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The break between systems will once again be brief. Wednesday will be drier but a rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out to the west. A better chance for showers develops Thursday. Most of this moisture will be in the form of rain.

Skies stay unsettled into the weekend with a few showers possible Friday too before we dry out into Saturday. Early next week is looking unseasonably warm in the upper 70s to 80s.