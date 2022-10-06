Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening.

Conditions will be perfect for those heading to Taste of Newton this evening. Be sure to stop by, say hi to Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, and check out Storm Tracker 3! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s when the event kicks off at 6 PM and slowly cool into the 60s by the time everyone heads home.

Temperatures will drop even more overnight in the wake of the passing cold front. Lows are expected to be in the 30s and 40s across the state, with patchy frost possible for those in northwest Kansas.

A few will start their day with rain as spotty showers arrive along the Nebraska/Kansas state line early tomorrow morning. Rain will continue into the region throughout the moving south along the I-70 corridor by the afternoon.

By the time high school football kicks off on Friday night, spotty rain chances will be lingering along I-70. Pack the rain gear just in case, and grab an extra jacket too, because temperatures will be chilly for most of the evening.

Highs in the 60s make for a chilly start to the weekend, with both Friday and Saturday feeling like fall. We quickly jump back into the 70s by Sunday as southerly winds usher in warmer temperatures as we head into the start of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll