Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings brief heat relief, hot air returns

Aside from a slim storm chance across the Oklahoma Panhandle through the evening, clear skies and 60s return overnight thanks to high pressure in place.

A cold front will begin to move through the state on Tuesday. Those in northwest Kansas will benefit from the front first and will not be as hot.

As we head through the day, that front should make its way to the Wichita area into the early evening. This front will bring cooler temperatures and much drier air for Wednesday. Expect highs in the 80s for those to the north and west with lower 90s for the immediate Wichita area.

Right now, ingredients do not look favorable for thunderstorm development along that boundary through most of the state, but some extra cloud coverage is likely. Later in the day however, a few storms could spark to the south and east of Wichita.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk in place for far south central and southeast Kansas. Hail and gusty winds will be the main concern. This small threat window looks to be confined to late afternoon and early evening.

Midweek temperatures will hang out in the 80s thanks to that front. Our average high for this time of year is 87 degrees. This will give us a slight break from the heat, which quickly returns.

Southerly flow will take back over late week, bringing the heat with it. This forecast has some low to mid 90s as we head into this upcoming weekend. Summer does not officially end until September 22, and it will sure still feel like it for the near future. This forecast has relatively low rain chances as the sun should shine strong for many of the upcoming days.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears