A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for a large portion of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska through 7 PM this evening. Strong winds will kick dust into the atmosphere and visibility may be reduced.

Winds have been strong for much of the day. The max wind gusts have been anywhere from 30 MPH in central Kansas to nearly 50 MPH in northwest Kansas. Winds stay strong overnight, helping keep temperatures warm.

We have already seen a few scattered showers across western Kansas this evening. This trend will follow us through the overnight. Most of the moisture will stay in southwest Kansas, falling apart as it tracks into central Kansas.

Lows tonight will fall back into the 60s across most of the region. Strong southerly winds will keep pulling warmer air into the region and keeping temperatures well above average for the start of the week.

Monday will be another warm day. Highs reach the 80s and 90s across the state, with gusty winds out of the south. Rain chances will increase across western Kansas during the evening.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather will cover our westernmost counties tomorrow. As the approaching cold front collides with the warm airmass over the region, showers and thunderstorms will flare up along the boundary. Some storms will be strong to severe, producing gusty winds and hail.

Rainfall will move into the western half of the region during the late evening and overnight. Heavy rainfall is possible at times as this line of storms tracks east through the overnight. Rainfall will linger through Tuesday morning.

Storms on Tuesday will pack more of a punch. A Slight Risk is in place for portions of western Kansas. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and large hail, especially during the warmest time of the day when there is plenty of energy available in the atmosphere to fuel these storms.

Showers will be prevalent for most of Tuesday. By the afternoon, the line will be moving east as the cold front continues to move through the region. This is when we have the best likelihood of seeing a severe storm or two. This round of storms looks to want to take on a linear shape along the cold front. When storms move like this, we could see an increased threat of straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado or two.

Temperatures will quickly drop in the wake of the passing boundary. We fall from the 90s to the 70s by the middle of the week. A seasonal feel will lead us through the second half of the week as winds will be out of the north behind the cold front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain showers.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll