A much welcomed cold front is tracking across the state today, leaving showers and cooler temperatures in its wake.

We will see relief from the triple digits we experienced over the weekend. Northerly winds will help to usher in seasonal temperatures. Highs today will range from the low 80s off to the northwest to the low 90s in Southcentral Kansas.

Hit or miss showers will continue throughout the evening for South Kansas and follow us overnight as moisture hangs out along the boundary. Severe weather is not expected, but these storms could produce lightning and heavy downpours.

As the front lingers in South Kansas, so do rain chances for Tuesday, but mainly for those along the front. North Kansas will dry out tomorrow, while areas south of I-70 will see spotty showers continue during the afternoon and evening.

Eventually, we dry out by midweek, and sunshine takes hold of the forecast. Temperatures will start to heat back up as we head farther into the workweek. We climb back into the upper 90s on Friday before we flirt with the triple digits over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll