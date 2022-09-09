A cold front is working its way into the Sunflower State this evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north along the front, bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Northwest Kansas has already tapped into the cooler temperatures this evening and will see lows fall into the 50s by sunrise. The rest of the state will sit in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few spotty rain chances are possible along the boundary tonight.

By Saturday morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will work across the state. We are not expecting a complete washout, and severe weather is not anticipated.

We get a taste of fall with tomorrow’s temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 70s. Southcentral Kansas will be our hot spot, with highs nearing 80 by the afternoon.

Rain chances stick around through the evening Saturday, with showers tracking across the state. Winds will be breezy out of the north, keeping temperatures cool through Sunday.

Temperatures dive thanks to this front for the weekend. This tease of cooler weather will be short-lived as we return to the 90s early next week so take advantage of it while you can.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 54 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.