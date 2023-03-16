The cold front is chugging along providing Kansans with weather whiplash. Temps ahead of the boundary easily warming into the 60s with those behind it in the cold 30s.

Moisture has been sparse as the axis for the early wave now sits to our east. That said, with the cold front slicing through, a few showers will still develop along its path into evening.

With temps crashing behind the front, any rain will briefly change to snow into late evening. Overnight we are done with any moisture and clouds will break up.

Since the ground has been too warm with the limited nature of moisture, any snowfall accumulations will be under an inch for those who do see snow and those of which will be on grassy/elevated surfaces.

Wind Advisories remain in effect as gusts from 40-50+ are still possible ahead and behind the front. The front must get farther away from us for our winds to relax on Friday.

Temperatures feel like winter the rest of the workweek. Sunshine is back Friday with less wind. Another cold front works from the northeast back to the southwest by Saturday. This is known as a back door cold front which will reinforce the winter chill to end the weekend. Highs this weekend look mainly 40s with some 50s inching into the southern half of our viewing area.

Some clouds will kick off early next week as temps try to recover. Highs return to the 50s and then 60s Tuesday in parts of the Plains. We spike with temps in the 60s and 70s Wednesday before the next cold front. Temperatures will drop next Thursday to another taste of winter. Scattered rain showers are possible and some snow might also mix in at the end of the event.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman