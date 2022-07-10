Temperatures today are still in the triple digits out west and will be slow to cool off tonight. Lows will only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

Heat advisories are in place for much of northern Kansas and portions of central Kansas until 8 pm this evening. Parts of the state remain warm tomorrow, but a cold front will help to bring relief to some.

Our next cold front arrives tonight and will bring rain chances for those in the northwest. These systems will be very isolated, and most of the state will remain dry.

Those who do see the rain could see a strong storm or two producing gusty winds and large hail. A marginal risk is in place for portions of Northwestern Kansas, but the highest risk of severe weather stays just north of our Nebraska counties.

As the front drops south throughout Monday, it will create a large temperature gradient across the state. Those ahead of the front will see another sizzling hot day with highs near the triple digits, but those behind the front will be closer to the low 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to spark up along the front Monday afternoon. These systems will have all the ingredients they need to produce from isolated strong cells. We are not looking at widespread rain by any means, just very spotty showers working across the state with a few thunderstorms mixed in.

A marginal risk is in place for a large chunk of the state, but storm activity will be hit or miss. The main concerns will be strong winds and large hail.

We all start to feel the relief from the extreme heat for the middle of the week, but it is a short-lived break from the triple digits. Temperatures slowly climb back to near 100 degrees as we head towards next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll