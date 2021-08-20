Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings storm chances and brief relief to start the weekend

Showers and storms have been bubbling up ahead of an advancing cold front from the west.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Ottawa counties until 11PM.

A Slight Risk has been included across portions of northcentral into northeastern Kansas, and a Marginal Risk includes much of southcentral Kansas where isolated storms could reach severe thresholds.

Scattered severe storms will be possible capable of all severe weather hazards, but damaging wind gusts and large hail will be more common.

Isolated activity will continue to form into clusters of storms overnight bringing with it the severe potential but also heavy rainfall.

Temperatures on the other side of this boundary will feel refreshing for folks overnight as temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s.

This boundary will push farther to the south Saturday morning but retreat northward by the evening. This will then become the focus for another round of evening showers and storms for far southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

A Marginal Risk has been included for isolated severe storms that would be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Slight relief from the heat also arrives Saturday with daytime highs into the 80s for many, but the heat makes a quick return on Sunday.

By Sunday, the boundary has repositioned itself across western Kansas where showers and thunderstorms will once again be the focus by the late afternoon and evening.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for this part of the state. All severe hazards will need to be monitored at this time.

We will wrap up the weekend back into the 90s as the heat looks to stick around through most of next week. Our unsettled pattern will provide additional opportunities for showers and storms throughout the week ahead.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige