A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 11 PM Sunday for a large portion of the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue to push across the state tonight, producing strong winds and hail.

A cold front is tracking through the state this evening and colliding with the warm, moist airmass that has been hanging out over us for much of the day. That leaves us with all the ingredients needed to see strong to severe storms.

Damaging winds up to 70 MPH and isolated large hail up to golf ball in size will be the primary concerns. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially to our east in the Enhanced Risk.

Storms will continue to follow the boundary as it track southeast this evening. Southcentral Kansas will likely have a few storms in the region as we head off to bed tonight, which will linger into the early morning. Rainfall should clear out completely by daybreak tomorrow.

Behind the front, cooler air will filter into the region. Northerly flow will be breezy tomorrow and help fight off the humidity. Highs will sit in the 70s and 80s for the start of the week.

Cooler temperatures will not stick around for long. Temperatures manage to hold on to the 80s for the first half of the week but climb into the 90s but the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, we will be flirting with the triple digits.

A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures well above average for the weekend and the start of the next week. This ridge will also chase away any chance of rainfall for the week, leaving us hot and dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll