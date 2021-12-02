Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings winds of change, cooler for the weekend

Temperatures made it to the 70s and 80s this afternoon which broke or tied numerous record high temperatures across the Sunflower State.

This unseasonable warmth will come to an end the closer we get to the weekend. As for tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

A cold front is set to pass through the region Friday which will help to dip temperatures to more seasonable levels this weekend. Expect daytime highs Friday afternoon to remain above average into the 60s.

Winds will pick up out of the northeast through the afternoon. Gusts are expected between 25 and 30 MPH.

Moisture looks slim with this passing front though there will be just enough moisture in the upper levels of our atmosphere to bring back more clouds to the mix through the weekend. Our pattern will remain unsettled into the upcoming work week. Temperatures overnight will return to the 20s and 30s while daytime highs will rest into the 40s and 50s.

As the cooler air filters in, winds will pick up this weekend. Gusts could easily be in excess of 30 MPH at times. Another reinforcing shot of cooler air looks to arrive early next week. The details will still need to be monitored with the timing and strength of this next system. For now, any decent chance at rain or snow for the region looks slim at this time with the better potential to the south and east of Kansas, but it will be worth keeping an eye on in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige