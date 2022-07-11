Hello, cold front! This front is slowly inching its way south across the state today and will bring some much-needed relief from the extreme heat.

Now those out ahead of the front will still flirt with the triple digits this afternoon, but those left in its wake will feel much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heat advisories are in place for Southcentral Kansas until 8 PM this evening as heat index values will reach over 100 degrees.

As this boundary continues to drift south, we will see some showers and thunderstorms develop during the late afternoon and early evening. These storms will be hit or miss, with most of the region remaining dry.

But those who do see the rain could see a few strong storms that could even become severe at times. A Marginal Risk is in place for a large chunk of the state as any storms that do form could produce strong winds and small hail.

Rain will follow us into the overnight hours, with a few storms moving into the southern portion of the state. Spotty showers will persist through the morning hours for some tomorrow.

The front will help temperatures return to our seasonal average for this time of year in the low 90s tomorrow, but heat works to build back as we look towards the rest of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll