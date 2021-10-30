Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front on the way, chilly wrap up to the weekend

After a cold morning, temperatures rebounded to a seasonable level this afternoon across Kansas.

Daytime highs returned to the 60s and 70s.

The heat will be brief as a cold front continues to move through the state this evening.

This front will turn winds back out of the north and will usher in some cooler air for Halloween. Make sure you have those jackets handy for any trick-or-treat activities. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s.

Frost Advisories are in place for portions of western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska overnight until 10 AM Sunday.

Any outdoor activities will want to be met with an extra sweater or jacket with daytime highs resting into the 50s.

This cold turn in temperatures will linger with us for several days next week. As the clouds settle in, daytime highs will only make it into the 40s and 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s across the state.

Several waves of scattered showers will move across Kansas through the middle of the upcoming week. The first round arrives late Sunday night in southwestern Nebraska and northern Kansas.

As temperatures fall close to freezing each night, a few wet snowflakes will mix in with a cold rain.

Some elevated surfaces in western Kansas may pick up minor accumulations, but our ground is still too warm for anything significant impacts to travel.

As temperatures warm each afternoon, any falling snow turns into a cold light rain. This pattern will be on repeat through Wednesday before our pattern settles by the upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals will not be overly impressive for many despite several opportunities to find scattered showers sweeping across the state.

Our clouds and rain chances look to linger through most of the week with below average temperatures secured through the first weekend in November.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige