Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front secures seasonable chill through the end of the weekend

Cold temperatures greeted us this morning with several locations picking up the first freeze of the season as overnight lows dipped into the 20s.

Temperatures will see some relief overnight as a cold front passes through overnight securing a cooler outlook through the end of the weekend. Winds will pick up overnight as a few clouds remain in place.

The clouds and the wind will hold our tumble in temperatures to the 20s and 30s.

This cold front is diving to the southeast out of the Northern Plains and will provide a focus for scattered showers to develop late this evening into the overnight across parts of the Sunflower State.

Rainfall totals do not look impressive with this quick-moving system and many will miss out as better rain chances pass to the northeast.

Once this system clears early Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds will take over. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will sit into the 50s and 60s.

Abundant sunshine and southerly winds welcome us into the new work week. This in turn will boost daytime highs into the 70s.

Our next cold front is set to arrive Tuesday night. As it moves through, it may spark an isolated shower or two, but moisture returns look minimal with its passage as well. Instead, this front will act to reset temperatures through the second half of the week.

Daytime highs will fall from the 70s to the 50s by Wednesday with overnights returning to the 30s. An active pattern should help to hold temperatures closer to average, which is the upper 50s, as we wrap up the work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige