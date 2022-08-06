Storms are bubbling up this evening as a cold front drops south into the state’s northwestern corner.

Coverage will be limited, and we are not expecting a washout. Scattered showers will stay off towards the Northwest this evening, helping temperatures in that direction cool into the 60s overnight.

A Marginal Risk is in place for Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas. Spotty showers will be capable of producing strong winds and hail.

We dry out by tomorrow morning, but storms will flare up again later in the day. This will not be widespread as rain chances will be isolated. Stowers will start to fire up along and north of I-70 during the afternoon. This is where the boundary will hang out for a while, and storms will be stubborn to move south until later in the evening.

Those ahead of the front will bake again tomorrow, with storm chances staying in the northern portion of the state as the boundary will put on the brakes and not want to dive south until the evening.

Heat Advisories will be in effect for most of the state until 7 PM tomorrow. Remember to drink plenty of water and try to get any outdoor activities done in the early morning or evening.

By late Sunday night, storms will start to drift into Southern Kansas. Rain will be hit or miss, with most remaining dry. Severe weather is not expected.

Rain will shift south into the start of the week, with those in Southcentral Kansas seeing their best chance for showers. Storms will be scattered throughout the day as this boundary will take its sweet time exiting to the south.

Temperatures will retreat a bit in the wake of this front, but we will still sit above average in the mid-90s. But hey, that is better than the triple digits. Those to the north will fall into the upper 80s for the start of the week, but we all rebound back into the 90s and eventually will near the triple digits by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll