Nature is about to flip the switch from fall to winter and it begins tonight! A strong cold front will track across the state from northwest to southeast. Overnight there will be an increase in cloud cover and wind.

Gusts from 35 to 45 MPH will announce the front’s arrival. A Wind Advisory takes effect at midnight and runs through 9 AM Friday.

A few sprinkles or showers will try to squeeze from the sky but better moisture aligns farther north and especially east for this to occur, essentially around our viewing area. Wichita will hit its Friday high temperature shortly after midnight.

Temperatures will then cool to the 40s and 50s for Friday afternoon. The sky will briefly gain some sunshine before clouds return again Friday night.

A storm system will evolve over the Plains this weekend. Temperatures will need to be monitored in regard to the type of precipitation that will fall. It will be different depending on where you are located across Kansas and what time of day it is. Saturday morning, rain begins to increase across southern Kansas. The northwest corner of the state starts to flirt with snow. As the system ramps up through Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, areas farther north and west will be in position for rain to change to sleet and freezing rain.

The freezing line will also approach the Wichita area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This system should wrap up the first half of Sunday.

Snowfall accumulations will be light in the northwest and any ice accumulations are also expected to be minor. That said, please use caution especially while traveling Saturday night and Sunday morning when temperatures will be the coldest.

High pressure builds in early next week and it will be cold for this time of year. There will be another reinforcing shot of colder air for Halloween so layer up the costume and prepare for trick-or-treating temps in the 30s with the low 40s in the west!

Temperatures will turn warmer and become more seasonable by the middle to latter portions of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 47 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 31 Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 37 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman