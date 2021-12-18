Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold mornings lend way to seasonable afternoons

Clouds have cleared across Kansas to leading to a starry sky that will take over tonight.

As winds relax, we are headed for a frigid start Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be into the teens with wind chill values into the single digits if not below zero in parts of the state.

Daytime highs will see some improvements to wrap up the weekend as winds turn back out of the south Sunday to aid in afternoon temperatures into the 40s and 50s.

It is a gradual warming trend as we look at the week ahead.

High pressure is building in across the country which will lead to favorable travel conditions across the state ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures will return to the 50s for daytime highs with overnights into the 20s which is closer to seasonable temperatures for this time of the year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see considerably warmer temperatures as our next storm system looks to take shape the following week. Daytime highs look to make a return to the 60s with dry conditions prevailing through next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige