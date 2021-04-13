Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold rain and snow on the way

Under the influence of high pressure, the north/northeasterly flow maintains cooler than average temperatures at a wind speed not too strong for us.

Upper-level clouds will keep streaming our way. While a sprinkle may escape the sky, we should be dry with better chances for rain tomorrow.

Overnight lows will be chilly from the 20s to the 30s.

Most of Wednesday also looks dry until evening as showers blossom.

As temperatures cool, rain may mix with snow to the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wichita will not get into the action of seeing additional showers until Thursday evening through the overnight.

We will see a considerable uptick in moisture Friday as rain spreads to the east. Rain will mix with snow to the west where some accumulation is possible Friday.

Rain should wrap up for points farther east early Saturday.

A half inch to a good inch of rain is likely for many spots with locally higher amounts.

Too early to talk snowfall totals out west at this point as the event is still days away, but accumulation is likely.

Wednesday there will be a wide range in afternoon high temperatures and location will be important. Temperatures will drop as rain takes over the remainder of the work week.

Next week offers up another chance for quick moving showers and a random rumble on Monday with another opportunity just before the following weekend. No severe weather is expected this week. But next week we start to get a slightly unstable atmosphere trying to return to the region with warming temperatures ahead of a couple of swift cold fronts. Dew points look rather low to start next week and will increase before a stronger cold front during the April 23-24 timeframe.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman