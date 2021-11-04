Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold start Thursday, milder afternoons return

Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings, and Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect through this morning. Where skies have cleared out, some temperatures have dropped below freezing. There is still some stubborn cloud cover in portions of Central Kansas where temperatures are currently in the 40s.

While visibility will not be a widespread issue this morning there could still be some patchy fog around, especially to the north where a few of our counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon.

Despite the cold start this morning, high temperatures in the afternoon will not be as chilly in the 60s and 50s.

Lingering cloud cover in portions of Central Kansas will continue to break and Wichita will see more sun by the end of the day. There will be plenty of sunshine farther north and west today.

With a lot less cloud cover tonight, this will help bring temperatures back down to the 30s. Frost could develop in spots overnight and early Friday morning.

Expect a fair start to the weekend with more sun than clouds and highs in the 60s.

There will be more warming over the weekend and plenty of sunshine. Highs to the north and west will reach the 70s. Wichita could touch 70 on Sunday. Winds will turn stronger, especially on Sunday.

High temperatures next week will gradually cool back down closer to normal. Our next front will move in by Tuesday and could spark a shower between Central and Eastern Kansas by Wednesday. Winds will continue to be gusty at times as this system takes its time tracking through the region.