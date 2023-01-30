Bitterly cold temperatures kick off the work week, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s across the region. Winds will remain out of the north, pulling colder air into the Sunflower State.

A few flurries will be possible today, but all eyes are on the wintry mess tracking across Texas and Oklahoma today. This system will clip the state tomorrow, bringing snowfall to some in Southcentral Kansas.

But we still have another night of dangerously cold temperatures to get through before we talk about snowfall. Lows this evening will dip back into the negative in northwest Kansas. Single digits and teens will be the case across the rest of the region.

Winds will remain out of the north overnight and will cause temperatures to feel more like negative 15 degrees. Wind Chill Advisories are in place for most of western Kansas tomorrow morning.

Tuesday is when we will see some wintry weather return to southcentral Kansas. Snowfall and freezing rain will track across the area, starting along the Oklahoma state line in the morning and moving north by the early afternoon. Wintry precipitation will clear out by the evening commute.

Temperatures slowly recover by the second half of the week, with highs pushing back into the 40s by Wednesday. Highs this weekend jump back above average into the low 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 23 Wind N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 30 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll