After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning.

Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s and 50s, just a touch warmer than what we saw today. Cloud cover will increase as we head into the evening.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day we see for a while as a blast of cold air arrives for the start of the week. Highs fall back into the 30s on Monday and bounce from the upper 30s to the low 40s for much of the upcoming week.

Monday will be the day to watch. Our next batch of moisture arrives, and with the colder temperatures, it looks like we could see a mix of rain and snowfall in parts of the state. Accumulation will be possible, albeit on the lower side, with most likely only seeing trace amounts of snowfall.

How much snowfall we see will rely heavily on the track of the approaching low-pressure system. If the low tracks farther north, we will be much colder and could see higher snowfall totals. But if the track takes the low farther to the south, our air will be warmer, and we will see more rainfall rather than snow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll