Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder air and more snow to come

We will have more flurries and light snow overnight and into Wednesday. Any accumulation will be light and kept to under an inch.

Better chances for seeing this snow will be for our central and eastern counties. There may also be some freezing mist for areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line with a higher likelihood of ice in Oklahoma.

Temperatures will not warm above freezing for the remainder of the week and through the weekend.

In fact, we will get a stronger surge of Arctic air by Friday that will bring high temperatures to the single digits and overnight lows below zero. Single digit highs will hold through the weekend with wind chills potentially colder than -20°.

As this next Arctic push happens, we will have a chance for widespread snow with light to moderate accumulations Friday into Saturday. Pinpointing where the most will fall will need to be ironed out in the next 24-48 hours.

Additional snow is possible Sunday into next Monday.

Next week temperatures will stay bitterly cold and below the freezing mark. Models continue to hint at warming above 32° between February 20-23, effectively beating the 2014 record for consecutive days below freezing.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman