It is about to feel even more like fall! A powerful cold front tracks to the south over the next day, dropping temperatures below average and putting much of the state in frosty conditions to kickoff the weekend.

A weak boundary is moving through the area now, but this is not the true cold front. This feature enters northern Kansas later tonight. Upon its arrival, winds will be drastically higher, sustained from 15 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40.

Clouds will also be on the move. We have a better chance of seeing a sprinkle or shower across our northern counties into Friday. Highs will take a dip to the 50s and 60s through Friday afternoon. Bundle up for a chilly Friday Football Fever showcasing temps in the 40s and 50s.

A Freeze Watch is in effect to the northwest Friday night. I suspect an additional Frost Advisory is coming soon to expand the area where folks need to cover up any sensitive plants or flowers.

We will have widespread lows in the 30s supporting frost potential through Saturday morning. A freeze is much more likely farther northwest where temps could fall below freezing into Saturday morning.

Sunshine dominates this weekend. Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with a warming trend kicking in by Sunday. Late in the weekend, highs will return to the 70s and some 80s. We keep warming early next week in the 80s before a system arrives by midweek. Next Wednesday into Thursday offer up a chance for rain.

Behind this front, it will turn colder quickly. Highs by the end of next week could be in the 40s and 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 64 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman