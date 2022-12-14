Strong winds out the northwest have pulled in colder temperatures and highs today in the 30s to around 40 across the state.

Winter weather advisories remain in place for portions of northwestern Kansas through 6 this evening due to slick spots on roads and blowing snow.

Elsewhere, strong winds and partly cloudy skies have been the main story this Wednesday with temperatures continuing to drop as we head towards the weekend. Wind gusts from 20-30 MPH with higher gusts to the west above 50 MPH where Wind Advisory remained in place through 7 PM Wednesday for central Kansas.

Strong and gusty winds remain out of the northwest tomorrow, and that is what helps keep temperatures in the 30s. Winds will gust up to 45 MPH on Thursday and keep wind chills much colder than our actual air temperatures. Below-average temperatures are not going anywhere any time soon. Cold air moves in and makes itself at home. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 30s through next weekend.

This push of cold air will affect most of the Plains. Cold air will creep south and cause much of the United States to sit below average this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 39 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 35 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.