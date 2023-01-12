A quick shot of snowfall tracked through Kansas overnight and early Thursday with a low pressure system pushing through southern Kansas. Total snowfall amounts were generally light, on the order of a half inch to an inch and a half.

Snowfall continued to push east into Missouri this morning with some strong and gusty winds immediately behind the system but are gradually easing across Kansas as the storm system pushes well to our east. We have already see clearing skies in western Kansas and there should be some sun in central Kansas as we head through the afternoon.

It has been warmer-than-average across Kansas for several days but temperatures in the wake of last night’s system will be near January averages this afternoon as highs reach the low 40s. Those in far Southwest Kansas will be a touch warmer in the upper 40s.

Near average chilly temperatures will continue on Friday but will climb quickly during the upcoming weekend as winds pick up from a southerly direction. We should recover into the 50s Saturday with many topping the 60 degree mark on Sunday! We will indeed have some pleasant January weather just in time for the upcoming weekend.

This above-average trend will lead us through the start of the workweek. A few showers arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning.

This will push temperatures back into the 50s for Monday, and we will stay dry through the middle of the week.

Better rain chances arrive on Wednesday as a cold front tracks through the Plains, bringing showers and a few flurries as we head to the middle of the week.

1/12/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 40 Wind: NW 12-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston