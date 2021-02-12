Storm Track 3 Forecast: Coldest air of the season settles in ahead of snow this weekend

The coldest air of the season is just starting to settle in. Many on Friday struggled to make it into the double digits on the thermometer. Factor in the wind chill, and it was not pleasant to spend a long amount of time outdoors.

Wind Chill Advisories are still in place and will likely remain intact through the weekend as north winds pick up ahead of our snow systems keeping wind chills dangerously cold through Monday.

Wind chill values could reach the -15° to -30° range this weekend. Make sure you are protecting yourselves, pets, and livestock from this extreme cold.

Temperatures overnight will be frigid. Several locations may stay below zero through the overnight hours before a slight rebound in temperatures Saturday.

Saturday, a lucky few will manage to squeeze above 10° by the afternoon hours, but many will remain in the single digits. This story continues through the rest of the weekend and into early this upcoming week.

The snow with round one of our winter systems has begun across western Kansas. This system will continue to wrap up for northern Kansas overnight. Many may see flurries dancing in the sky with this first system, but where the light accumulations look to be more likely will be across northern Kansas eyeing areas north of I-70. The bulk of this system will have more of an impact to areas across the state line into Nebraska.

We will get a brief break between systems Saturday afternoon. Round two is set to move in Saturday evening. Snow will initially start falling in western Kansas after sunset.

This system will overspread the state by sunrise on Sunday.

Snow does not look to slow down in western Kansas until Sunday afternoon and not until the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning across the eastern half of the state.

This will be a prolonged snowfall event resulting in higher snowfall accumulations. At this time, snowfall looks to be highest in western and southern Kansas where totals could reach 4″ to 8″ or more. Lower totals will be found farther north and east, but accumulating snowfall will be possible all across the state.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the blue shaded counties through Monday evening while our counties into northern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle are under Winter Storm Warnings. Blowing and drifting snow will lead to tricky travel on area roadways this weekend and likely into Monday morning.

Another quick system looks to pass through our atmosphere next week. If we see decent snowfall accumulations and a persistent snowpack, temperatures will struggle to get closer to the freezing marker by later in the week.