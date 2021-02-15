Storm Track 3 Forecast: Coldest yet overnight, next winter storm Tuesday night

The storm system that has been hanging around since the weekend is now departing. A few flurries are leftover near the Kansas/Missouri state line.

This storm enabled the Arctic air to sink to the Gulf Coast. Sleet and snow fell in Galveston on the beach earlier today!

Now this storm is going to cause problems to the east with more snow and ice with severe storms in Florida!

The sky has revealed a few blue breaks for us today. It’s the lull before the next wintry system that will take a southerly track. Those slivers of stars will allow temps to drop further overnight.

Lows going into Tuesday morning will be even colder than what we had this morning for many locations.

Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect for a feels-like factor between -15° and -35°.

Any sunshine we see early on Tuesday will quickly be taken over by more clouds associated with that next disturbance.

Late in the afternoon and through Tuesday evening, we will see an uptick in snow tracking out of Oklahoma into central and eastern Kansas.

A trace to 3″ of new snowfall accumulation through Wednesday morning is possible. Wichita will be on the lower end of that spectrum with more southeast of the Turnpike. The higher part of that range will be seen closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

We will gradually warm later this week. Single digit highs Tuesday warm to the teens by Wednesday. Spots with snow on the ground will be slower to warm.

By the end of the work week and over the weekend, we should be safely above freezing for our daytime highs. Another wave next weekend may bring a quick shot for rain and/or snow by Sunday. Could we see a limited engagement with a few highs in the 60s early next week? It’s possible. Stay tuned!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman