Storm Track 3 Forecast: Comfortable air turns toasty late week, watching storm chances

A field of cumulus clouds is slowly work into the eastern extent of the KSN viewing area right now. This is all due to a system to our east that may produce a stronger storm over Mississippi this evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will allow our temperatures to drop and become chilly again overnight in the 40s and 50s.

In the heat of the day Wednesday, a random sprinkle or shower will be possible East of Wichita.

Because of added cloud cover, there will be a difference in temperature with the 70s for central and eastern communities compared to the upper 70s and lower 80s with more sunshine out west.

Wednesday night just before sunrise Thursday, another weak disturbance will trigger a few showers to the southwest. This should not survive long before fading away.

Clouds will erode and temperatures will return to the warmer side to end the work week. We will see temps nearing 90-degrees first infiltrate a few communities southwest Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will offer up toasty temps and stronger winds ahead of our next cold front. Record high temperatures need to be monitored in excess of the 90-degree mark. We will also need to monitor for a greater threat of wildfires.

As this next system comes in, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible first out west Saturday night followed by points east into Sunday. The system will be fast-moving which will keep rainfall amounts meager.

Next Tuesday is a time to watch for a powerful cold front. Depending on how much moisture returns and the front’s timing, we may be looking at a chance for severe weather for central into eastern Kansas.

Still several days out, but worth noting. Once this front passes, lows in some parts of the state could dip into the 30s. Highs will briefly fall behind this boundary before a gradual warm-up for the end of next week. Lots to iron out between now and the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman