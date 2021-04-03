Storm Track 3 Forecast: Comfortable for Easter Weekend, fire concerns increase next week

Not as windy today under bright sunny skies. Today will be the best day to get outside.

We are in the mid 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Easter Sunday will be on the warmer side. Temperatures top out in the 70s here in Wichita, with more 80s expected out west.

Wind speeds pick up again tomorrow, but really get going on Monday. Expect widespread 80s on Monday ahead of the next system.

A weak disturbance out west lingers around the Kansas/Colorado state line. This will turn wind direction around to a light northerly flow out west today.

This disturbance could spark a shower or storm on Sunday night.

Rain chances are still small for the passing showers on Monday. Not everyone will see rain.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday with showers possible into Thursday.

Temperatures take a dip as well. We will go from the 80s on Tuesday to the 60s on Thursday. We are looking at some out to the west to drop below freezing again.