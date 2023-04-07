Outdoor plans are a go for this weekend! Beautiful, mild weather is expected to last through the weekend across most of the state, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 60s today, 70s Saturday and Sunday.

The only sticking point is that it will be a bit windy at times, especially in western Kansas, and this will lead to high fire danger. Fire weather warnings encompass much of western Kansas today where winds will be a bit stronger.

A slight chance of showers will come in as a weak impulse moves through the upper atmosphere on Sunday, which may spark a narrow band of showers and a few thunderstorms in western Kansas Saturday night, with better chances of moisture moving toward central and eastern Kansas Sunday afternoon.

Into next week, upper level high pressure dominates our forecast and will keep us mostly dry and warm, with highs rising to the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next storm system will not arrive until the end of next week. Stronger winds, showers, and storms may be possible around next Friday, but it is still too early to determine the specific impacts we will see. Stay with KSN for the latest!

4/7/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.